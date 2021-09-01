Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

L&C President Trzaska Addresses COVID-19 Mandate Concerns

riverbender.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Lewis and Clark Community College President Dr. Ken Trzaska led an open community forum on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, and on Zoom, to answer questions and address concerns regarding COVID-19 protocols mandated by the State of Illinois at colleges and universities.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mandates#L C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
EducationNew York Post

AFT union boss calls for mandated COVID-19 vaccines for teachers

The head of the country’s second-largest teachers union said Sunday that COVID-19 vaccines should be required for educators before they return to the classroom. “As a matter of personal conscience, I think that we need to be working with our employers, not opposing them, on vaccine mandates and all their vaccine policies,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, to NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Rising COVID-19 cases bringing concerns for churches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Sunday at 10 a.m., praise, prayer and the word is being ministered at the Capital City Church of God in Christ. The church reopened its doors to the public in the spring with safety measures of checking temperatures, sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks at all times, but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

‘Our children are everything’: Concerned parent calls for mandated Covid vaccines among teachers

As schools begin to reopen and kids return to the classroom, concerned parents across the country are urging schools to take necessary steps to keep their kids safe from Covid-19 as the delta variant continues to spread. News NOW is joined by Adam Zimmerman, author of a Washington Post op-ed that calls for schools to mandate vaccines for teachers and staff, saying “Our teachers are heroes; our school staff are essential workers; our children are everything. Let’s do this for them.”Aug. 10, 2021.
EducationThe Landmark

Opinion: Masks in schools are needed

Masks for all in our schools will help our community. Between those who aren't vaccinated (whether by choice or because they are ineligible, as is the case for so many of our students) and the current Delta variant of the SARS-Co-V2 coronavirus (plus the Lambda variant starting to show worrisome issues), masks are a helpful and relatively easily achievable layer of protection.
EducationCorsicana Daily Sun

Texas Education Agency updates COVID-19 guidelines

As the threat of COVID-19 looms over another school year, the Texas Education Agency has updated its guidance for on-campus learning and activities, with recommendations from the Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Controls. Citing Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order, school systems can't require students...
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

L&C students return to campus

For the first time since coronavirus restrictions caused a campus-wide shift to virtual learning, Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed students back to an open campus Aug. 23 for the start of the Fall 2021 semester. Multiple modes of instruction were offered this fall, including in-person, virtual and online options....
CollegesCentral Michigan Life

Academic senate passes resolution calling for vaccine mandate

The Academic Senate Executive Board met virtually for an emergency meeting on Monday from 3-4:15 p.m. to discuss passing a resolution to call for a vaccine mandate for faculty, staff and students at Central Michigan University, effective immediately. The resolution, which passed 52-2 with seven who did not vote, is...
Burlington, VTmynbc5.com

Addressing the unknowns of COVID-19 and the classroom in our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The countdown to the beginning of a new school year is almost done, and some parents are still worried about the unknowns of the pandemic. UVM Medical Center’s Chief of Pediatrics, Dr. Lewis First is giving some advice. He says vaccinations, masks and making sure that your child is staying home – even if they’re feeling only a little sick – will be the key to keeping them in school, without having to shut down or revert to hybrid learning.
Educationwilliamsonhomepage.com

WCS school board to once again hold a special-called meeting to address COVID-19 concerns

The Williamson County Board of Education will have a special-called meeting Thursday, its second such meeting this month to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the night’s agenda, board members will discuss and possibly vote on items dealing with COVID response strategies, particularly on health and staffing. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in the auditorium of the Williamson County Administrative Complex. It will also include time for public input.
Florida Statewfsu.org

FSU Employees Express Concerns Over COVID-19, Salary To College President

The pandemic and pay were top issues brought up at a town hall with Florida State University's new president Richard McCullough. He fielded questions during the event. Markus Huettel is an oceanography and environmental science professor at FSU. Huettel says he's heard stories about students refusing to wear masks even when asked.
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

L&C Plans Community Forum to Discuss COVID Mandates

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will hold a hybrid community forum next Tuesday to discuss Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent mask and vaccine mandate for higher education to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in Illinois. The forum is 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theater and will be accessible by Zoom. “Lewis and Clark is focused on the success of every student,” said President Ken Trzaska. “We strive for th Continue Reading
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Tillamook County addresses COVID-19 spread

The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community. In the past two weeks we have had 361 new positive cases in Tillamook County. To put that number into perspective, from March 2020 when the pandemic began to Jan. 1, 2021, Tillamook County had 325 cases total. In the past two weeks we have had more new positive cases than the first 10 months of the pandemic. This exponential increase is due to the COVID Delta variant, which is three times more transmissible than the Alpha variant.
Screven County, GAaugustachronicle.com

COVID-19 concerns heighten in Screven County

Employees of Optim Medical Center – Screven have gathered on multiple occasions as a staff to pray for those sickened by the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 and on Sunday evening members of the community came together as one in prayer in the hospital’s parking lot. Dozens from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy