Shang-Chi Is on Track to Obliterate Labor Day Weekend Box Office Record

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot riding on the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this week, with much of Marvel/Disney's future releases hinging on how well the movie performs on its theatrical only debut. According to Deadline, the latest addition to the MCU is heading for a record breaking $90 million opening weekend, which would blow away the previous Labor Day opening record of Halloween back in 2007.

