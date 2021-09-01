Big Brother 23 Live Feeds Week 8: Wednesday Daytime Highlights

The houseguests are too late to stop The Cookout from winning Big Brother 23. With both Derek X. and Sarah Beth walking out the door, it’s a 6 vs. 2 advantage now for the powerful majority alliance to clean house. As I mentioned during the previous review, the alliance is steamrolling through the game, which is impressive on their front since they’ve kept their alliance a secret and no one has turned on each other. The collective goal has won out; part of it is due to the strong bonds and group consensus of The Cookout to achieve their goal, while the other part is due to the bad moves made by the other houseguests. How could they not see that a powerful majority alliance has been controlling the game?! It’s obvious based on all the recent moves.