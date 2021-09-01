Cancel
New York City, NY

Today’s Verdict: 20th Anniversary of 9/11, Fair Workweek Law, DOE Disability Rights Settlement

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost, David Lesch discusses with Claudia Henriquez, Director of Litigation, Office of Labor Policy & Standards, about the Fair Workweek Law and the recent settlement regarding fast food chains such as Pizza Hut and McDonalds, which have violated the law and their employees. Next, Rebecca Serbin, Staff Attorney, Disability Rights Advocates, is here to talk about the settlement involving the City of New York and the Department of Education that has allowed new resources for students with disabilities in public schools. Then, Javier E. Gomez, host of Diálogo Abierto did a special interview with 53rd Governor George E. Pataki to discuss the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

