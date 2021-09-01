State Police Report Recent Decrease In Violent Crime In Benton Harbor

Michigan State Police say their partnership with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety continues to produce results. Since 2015, Benton Harbor has been a part of Michigan’s Secure Cities Partnership with the state. In April, the partnership in Benton Harbor was joined by the newly established MSP Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad, which is staffed with by five troopers who come from each of the district’s four posts. Additionally, responding to an uptick in gun violence in early August, MSP added five additional troopers in the city. State police say since then, gun violence and reported shootings have “slowed down considerably” and on several days, there were no reports of violent activity. In August, Michigan State Police assisted with the investigation of a murder at the Sunny Spot gas station. MSP also says it’s made three arrests for carrying a concealed weapon, one arrest for resisting an obstructing an officer, and two arrests for possession with intent to deliver felony drugs. Community activities of state police throughout the month included supporting the city’s 21 Days of Peace initiative.