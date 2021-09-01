Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Has NOT Finished Filming

It’s no exaggeration to say that Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon. Given its impact, adult fans who watched the original as kids were understandably thrilled when Disney+ announced The Mandalorian, a series that has followed the titular character’s journey to protect the Force-sensitive Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda. However, viewers were in for an even bigger treat when Mark Hamill (with the help of some de-aging technology) appeared in the Season 2 finale as Luke Skywalker, after claiming that he was done playing the Jedi. The moment brought some older fans to tears, and the response was so overwhelming that it shocked even the son of Darth Vader.