Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Three Rivers Cafe Gets LaSata Small Business Of The Month Award

983thecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cafe in Three Rivers is this month’s winner of state Senator Kim LaSata’s Small Business of the Month Award. LaSata’s office says L.A.’s Coffee Cafe was founded in 2000 by Leslie, Jerry, and Aimee Robbins in an old pump house above the Rocky River. Since then, it’s become a staple of the community. LaSata says the Robbins family have dedicated themselves to serving the community, serving up meals weekly to the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging and acting as a stop for Riki Rachtman’s ride across America to support Stop Soldier Suicide each year. She salutes L.A.’s Coffee Cafe for its work in Three Rivers. Those who want to nominate a local business to be LaSata’s Small Business of the Month can do so at her website.

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Lasata
Person
Riki Rachtman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Coffee Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Lansdowne, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun Chamber announces Small Business Awards Finalists

On Thursday, the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce announced its 24 finalists for the 27th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards prior to the awards ceremony which will be held on October 29 at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne. The winner in each of the six categories will square off for...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Kitchen Chosen As Finalist In National Small Business Awards

The Owego Kitchen has been selected as a finalist in a national small business and leadership award contest. The restaurant on Lake Street in Owego is one of 27 finalists chosen out of over 1,000 entries in the Dream Big Awards. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced the Owego Kitchen as one of the finalists in a press release.
Charleston, WVWOWK

Local small businesses awarded funding through grant program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says 21 businesses have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the summer grant cycle. These funds total $164,429.64 between the businesses, according to city officials. “The City of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of Charleston,” said...
Wilmington, DEwilmtoday.com

Division of Small Businesses Awards EDGE Grants

At the beginning of August, in an outdoor ceremony at Smyrna’s Painted Stave Distilling, Governor Carney stood with Delaware’s Division of Small Businesses in awarding 15 small business grants, 6 of which being Wilmington businesses!. This is the third round of the EDGE grant program since its start in 2019....
Small Businessmychamplainvalley.com

North Country Chamber of Commerce awarded over $26K for local small businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The North Country Chamber of Commerce has been awarded federal funding to assist local small businesses. This was through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grant. The North Country Chamber of Commerce was specifically awarded $26,500 to provide technical assistance in leadership and e-commerce training to local small businesses.
California StateMadera Tribune

Riley wins small business award

Riley’s Brewing owner Dan Riley shows off the 2021 California Small Business of the Year award from California State Senator Anna Caballero. Riley’s production manager Jason Webb was also present for the award presentation. More than a year ago, in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Dan Riley of...
Fremont, OHBeacon

Small Business Basics featured at Terra

The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Terra State Community College in Fremont is offering free, three-hour seminars, “Small Business Basics,” that will answer questions about starting, buying or expanding a small business. This seminar will take the confusion out of your efforts and help you avoid costly mistakes and...
EnvironmentPrinceton Daily Clarion

Hurricane Ida Small Business Recovery

Federal money ‘key’ to rebuilding Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. (The Center Square) – As Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, lost economic activity could develop into a major concern without timely federal support, placing additional burdens on taxpayers and local governments.
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

Support Small Businesses This September

This September we want to continue supporting small businesses here in Austin. With everything that has happened over the last year, we want to keep our ATX small businesses thriving and here are a few of CCC’s favorites. Austin’s new favorite beauty bar, THE TEN SPOT, is ready to welcome...
Small Businesscbslocal.com

Small Business Success Summit

The Florin Square Community Development Corporation is hosting a Small Business Success Summit this weekend, where business owners can get lots of advice compressed into small seminars. Aaron Boyce from the FSCDC, along with Non-profit expert Tonya Mack and Women's self-help entrepreneur Nyabingha Zianni join Court to tell us more!
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Minority-owned small businesses get some limelight during the "Big Gig" as well

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Merch can hit all the right notes, just like music can, at the Big Gig. And just like previous years, the Summerfest Store is open to customers. Something new this year, a Marketplace area behind the store located near the Miller Lite Oasis. In this spot, you'll find about a dozen minority-owned small businesses who've set up shop in individual booths. A grant funding program through BMO Harris, called BMO EMpower, made this all possible, offering financial assistance up to $3500. Vendors say they're beyond appreciative of what this financial institute is providing.
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

Minority Small Business Series: Bank Financing for Small Businesses

NBDC and Omaha Economic Development Corporation are proud to host Minority Small Business Series. This inclusive series is for small business owners and start-up entrepreneurs to meet with peers and learn from industry leaders to help strategize, recover or grow their business. What do lenders look for when determining if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy