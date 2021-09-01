Three Rivers Cafe Gets LaSata Small Business Of The Month Award

A cafe in Three Rivers is this month’s winner of state Senator Kim LaSata’s Small Business of the Month Award. LaSata’s office says L.A.’s Coffee Cafe was founded in 2000 by Leslie, Jerry, and Aimee Robbins in an old pump house above the Rocky River. Since then, it’s become a staple of the community. LaSata says the Robbins family have dedicated themselves to serving the community, serving up meals weekly to the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging and acting as a stop for Riki Rachtman’s ride across America to support Stop Soldier Suicide each year. She salutes L.A.’s Coffee Cafe for its work in Three Rivers. Those who want to nominate a local business to be LaSata’s Small Business of the Month can do so at her website.