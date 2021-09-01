MDHHS Addresses Masks in Schools and the Possibility of Statewide Mask Mandates

Some schools in Michigan are taking the advice from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and mandating students wear masks in school, while others have decided to leave it up to the students and parents.

As of right now, there is no statewide mandate on the way.

“Given that kids are heading back to school or heading back to school, we’ll continue to monitor that and determine if we need to take any statewide action,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS. “We’ve seen quite a few schools and counties that are mandating masks on their own and we’re really excited about that and I think it will really make a difference to keep kids in school.”

There’s been talk of a possible mask mandate returning to the state of Michigan, but nothing is planned at the moment.

“As we have throughout this pandemic, we continue to watch the data coming in,” said Hertel. “Primarily looking at our case rates and positivity rates which have been increasing over the past few weeks although pretty slowly.”

The biggest concern for MDHHS is the continuing rise of the delta variant.

“We do know that the delta variant is primary variant in the state of Michigan which is significantly more transmission than the original variant which is why we continue to be concerned and ask people to take precautions,” said Hertel.

As for schools, Hertel hopes to see more start to require masks for students while on campus.