Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

MDHHS Addresses Masks in Schools and the Possibility of Statewide Mask Mandates

By Kevin Hodge
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZ6wx_0bjv85cx00

Some schools in Michigan are taking the advice from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and mandating students wear masks in school, while others have decided to leave it up to the students and parents.

As of right now, there is no statewide mandate on the way.

“Given that kids are heading back to school or heading back to school, we’ll continue to monitor that and determine if we need to take any statewide action,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS. “We’ve seen quite a few schools and counties that are mandating masks on their own and we’re really excited about that and I think it will really make a difference to keep kids in school.”

There’s been talk of a possible mask mandate returning to the state of Michigan, but nothing is planned at the moment.

“As we have throughout this pandemic, we continue to watch the data coming in,” said Hertel. “Primarily looking at our case rates and positivity rates which have been increasing over the past few weeks although pretty slowly.”

The biggest concern for MDHHS is the continuing rise of the delta variant.

“We do know that the delta variant is primary variant in the state of Michigan which is significantly more transmission than the original variant which is why we continue to be concerned and ask people to take precautions,” said Hertel.

As for schools, Hertel hopes to see more start to require masks for students while on campus.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Michigan StateDetroit News

Nine more COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan K-12 schools, universities

Nine new COVID-19 school outbreaks were reported Monday by state health officials, including an outbreak with 14 cases among students and staff at Howell High School in Livingston County. Of the nine new outbreaks, seven are at K-12 schools and two are at Northern Michigan University, one among students and...
Public HealthWTRF

Physicians in West Virginia calling for a statewide mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Leaders of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to provide “clear leadership,” including a statewide mask mandate, to limit the spread of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus. President of the WVOMA and medical director of the Putnam County Health...
Public Healthkbnd.com

Statewide Outdoor Mask Mandate to Take Effect Friday

Governor Brown has just ordered a statewide OUTDOOR mask mandate to take effect on Friday. Her goal is to help stop the spread of the Delta variant, which has pushed the number of hospitalized patients with Covid in Oregon past 1,000. It's not mandated for walking past someone - but will be required in all public outdoor settings when individuals from different households are not able to consistently maintain physical distance. Children under five are exempt, and masks are not required while eating meals. K-12 schoolchildren will continue to fall under the school mask rule rather than this new mandate.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland board votes to require masks in schools statewide

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Thursday for an emergency regulation to require children and adults to wear masks in K-12 schools statewide to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While most of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions already have mandated masks in schools, five counties have not —- Carroll, Cecil,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Critics rip Illinois Health Dept director over misquote alleging 'masks are as effective as vaccines'

The Illinois Department of Health director allegedly recently said "masks are as effective as vaccines" amid a push to crack down on mask wearing in schools. "If we actually want our kids to be in school for in-person learning, masking is a great protection and our best bet," Dr. Ngozi Ezike was alleged to have said last Thursday, according to Chalkbeat. "The bottom line is that masks are as effective as vaccines are."
Public HealthSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

State health dept. reports 'troubling increase' in COVID cases

Noting that COVID-19 is surging in Ohio — and hitting young people particularly hard — two Ohio physicians stressed Thursday that the time to be vaccinated is now. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer and incoming director of the Ohio Department of Health, and Dr. Steven Burdette, chief of infectious disease at Wright State University, spoke at a press conference organized by ODH.
Kentucky Statespectrumnews1.com

In Focus: State House Education Chair discusses safely returning to in-person learning, opposition to statewide school mask mandate

KENTUCKY — Should kids in the commonwealth wear masks in schools? And who should make the decision? The state, individual school districts or parents?. Just as school districts across Kentucky made final plans to welcome back thousands of students for in-person learning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a 30-day executive order requiring masks to be worn in all public and private schools, as well as preschools and child care centers in the state, regardless of vaccination status. The order came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.
Michigan StateWWMT

MDHHS leader stands firm, no mask mandate for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel is standing firm on no statewide mask mandate for schools. At the same time, Hertel said she urges schools to follow Michigan health department recommendations calling for mask mandates in K-12 schools. "We've been very clear in...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

A Full Statewide Mask Mandate in Massachusetts May Not Be a Stretch!

Is it possible that the State of Massachusetts could be heading toward a full-on statewide mask mandate? It could happen. If you look at the way things are going, it's not inconceivable. It’s certainly noticeable that people are beginning to wear their masks again in public places like supermarkets and other indoor locations where there are a lot of people. Consider that observation and the fact that school districts across Massachusetts are putting mask mandates in place for students, staff, and visitors, and it seems to be the inevitable next move.
Lansing, MInbc25news.com

Court affirms MDHHS' mask mandating authority

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit sided with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday in a lawsuit brought by a Catholic elementary school in Lansing challenging the department’s authority to issue a mask mandate. The Court of Appeals affirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy