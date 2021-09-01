Once on his deathbed and homeless, Cape Coral coach becomes one of nation’s best wrestlers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Jabari Irons can vividly remember the moment when he didn’t know whether he would live or die.

He had just left a party while attending college in Georgia when gunshots were fired. One of those shots nearly killed Jabari and left a friend dead.

“I saw him fall to the ground,” Jabari said.

After that experience, Jabari stopped attending school and found himself homeless. But through it all, he continued wrestling, a passion he’s had since he was a teenager.

“I feel like it was therapy, honestly,” Jabari said. “Every good thing that has happened has come from wrestling.”

Eventually, Jabari enrolled at Florida Gulf Coast University, where he was able to finish his college degree through the school’s “Complete” program. The program caters to students who do not have the flexibility of full-time students.

“I knew [getting my degree] would create opportunities for me,” Jabari said. And it did.

Jabari ended up winning a collegiate wrestling national championship while at FGCU. He now owns Irons Elite Wrestling Club and mentors budding athletes.

“I just like to motivate people to not quit no matter where you come from,” Jabari said.