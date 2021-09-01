Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Caldor Fire moves closer to Lake Tahoe resort town, prompts more evacuations

wjtn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.) -- A California wildfire is inching closer to a resort town as fire conditions worsen in the region. The Caldor Fire has now scorched more than 207,931 acres and is just 23% contained as it burns southeast of Lake Tahoe -- raging nearer to the popular ski resort town of South Lake Tahoe.

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Emergency Management#The White House#Iq Air#The Dixie Fire#The Monument Fire#Cal Fire#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentksro.com

Updates on the Dixie and Caldor Fires and Evacuations

Cal Fire says the Dixie Fire has grown to nearly 920-thousand acres. So far, the fire has scorched an area about three-times the size of Los Angeles. Over one-thousand structures have been destroyed, and roughly six-thousand structures are threatened. Four-thousand-600 people are working to fight the flames. The Dixie Fire is currently 59% contained.
PoliticsCBS News

Massive Caldor Fire nearly half contained

The huge wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region was 49% contained Tuesday, with the head of California's firefighting agency saying crews largely have been able to keep flames away from populated areas. "We've been able to herd these fires around and outside of the main community corridors," California Department...
California Statenewsy.com

California Fire Threat High Despite Progress Near Tahoe

California could be on track for one of its worst fire seasons ever as hotter, drier conditions across the north raise the threat of new fires or existing ones flaring into dangerous life, officials said. Crews on Tuesday cut miles of new containment line around the Caldor Fire, which was...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Bears Take Over Abandoned Tahoe Town To Flee Wildfires in the Area

While thousands of Americans fleed the raging California wildfires, they’re not the only ones seeking shelter and safety. Tourists and residents fleed the Lake Tahoe resort area. In connection, bears and other four-legged creatures have made their way into the abandoned town. Photos show multiple bears scavenging for food among what are typically much more crowded areas.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKABC

Entire Strike Team Of Firefighters Infected.

(Sacramento, CA) — COVID-19 has infected an entire strike team of 16 firefighters who were battling the Caldor Fire, which is approaching South Lake Tahoe. Those firefighters are leaving the frontlines and must now quarantine for up to two weeks. A strike team is comprised of five fire engines and three firefighters, plus a team leader. Cal Fire said the outbreak is the first on the Caldor Fire and no other units have been affected. Cal Fire is warning other firefighters to follow COVID-19 protocols.
South Lake Tahoe, CAsacramentosun.com

Residents Returnto Lake Tahoe Areaas Wildfire Stalls

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA - Thousands of people who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire were allowed to return as crews stalled the flames' advance, but many shops remained dark Monday, and the resort town's normally bustling streets remained quiet. A week ago, the scenic tourist town...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Evacuation Orders Lifted As Caldor Fire Battle Continues

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — South Lake Tahoe residents can return back home after mandatory evacuation orders due to the Caldor Fire were downgraded Sunday. According to Cal Fire, the downgraded orders are for the following areas: South Lake Tahoe city limits: from the Nevada state line west along Highway 50 to the Tahoe airport. Highway 89 from the city northwest to the city’s edge at West Way. Pioneer Trail from the state line west to Al Tahoe Boulevard. North of the city of South Lake Tahoe: All properties on the east side of Highway 89 along the lake from the city up toward Emerald Bay. All properties on both sides of Highway 89 from Emerald Bay up north to Tahoma. Residents can begin returning home immediately. South Lake Tahoe was evacuated as the fast-moving Caldor Fire continued to make its way east along Highway 50 through El Dorado County. Over the last several days, better weather conditions helped firefighters gain progress on the fire and keep it from spreading to the city. As of Sunday afternoon, the Caldor Fire scorched more than 215,000 acres and was 43% contained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy