Caldor Fire moves closer to Lake Tahoe resort town, prompts more evacuations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — South Lake Tahoe residents can return back home after mandatory evacuation orders due to the Caldor Fire were downgraded Sunday. According to Cal Fire, the downgraded orders are for the following areas: South Lake Tahoe city limits: from the Nevada state line west along Highway 50 to the Tahoe airport. Highway 89 from the city northwest to the city’s edge at West Way. Pioneer Trail from the state line west to Al Tahoe Boulevard. North of the city of South Lake Tahoe: All properties on the east side of Highway 89 along the lake from the city up toward Emerald Bay. All properties on both sides of Highway 89 from Emerald Bay up north to Tahoma. Residents can begin returning home immediately. South Lake Tahoe was evacuated as the fast-moving Caldor Fire continued to make its way east along Highway 50 through El Dorado County. Over the last several days, better weather conditions helped firefighters gain progress on the fire and keep it from spreading to the city. As of Sunday afternoon, the Caldor Fire scorched more than 215,000 acres and was 43% contained.