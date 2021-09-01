Cancel
New York City, NY

OPEN BXRx Friday: Plantega, Body by Tamika and Much More!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEN BXRx Host, Rhina Valentin is joined by SBH Health System Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Dr. Carine Hedari to discuss the many questions and concerns parents may have as we gear up for back to school. After that, she speaks to Plantega Co-Founder, Erick Castro about bringing plant based food to bodegas ​across New York City. Then we’’ll be joined by Fitness Instructor Tamika Harden to discuss the different ways we can shed weight to stay fit and healthy amid the pandemic! Bobby C gives the latest in sports and lastly Grammy Nominee Pianist and Composer Gabriel Chakarji joins the show as this week's OPEN Artist Spotlight!

