New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Gerrit Cole vs. Packy Naughton

There was interesting news in recent weeks when multiple organizations updated their prospect listings, and in the process moved shortstop Anthony Volpe past Jasson Dominguez as the Yankees’ top prospect. Volpe is having one of the best seasons of any minor leaguer, but ranking him ahead of Dominguez would have been nearly unthinkable heading into the season. After struggling out of the gate during his debut season, Volpe turned in on late before coming down with an illness that cost him the end of the 2019 season. Jasson Dominguez has gone through similar struggles in the early part of this season, but now seems to be turning it on as the season hits its last month.