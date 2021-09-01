Cancel
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Gerrit Cole vs. Packy Naughton

By Peter Brody
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s truly astonishing how in a flash the Yankees can go from looking unbeatable during the 13-game winning streak to unintimidating during the current four-game losing streak. Of particular concern is the way that certain bad habits from the mediocre first half have crept back into the team’s play. This manifested itself in last night’s loss to the Angels, as they grounded into five double plays, putting them ignominiously back within striking distance of the league lead in that category. To quote Brett Gardner, losing four straight is “just unacceptable,” so expect a strong showing in the final game of the West Coast road trip tonight as they look to end the slide.

