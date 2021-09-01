L&C President Trzaska Addresses COVID-19 Mandate Concerns
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College President Dr. Ken Trzaska led an open community forum on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Hatheway Cultural Center's Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, and on Zoom, to answer questions and address concerns regarding COVID-19 protocols mandated by the State of Illinois at colleges and universities. These mandates include wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as well as mandatory weekly testing for all team members and students not fully
