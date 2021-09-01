Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Godfrey, IL

L&C President Trzaska Addresses COVID-19 Mandate Concerns

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College President Dr. Ken Trzaska led an open community forum on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, and on Zoom, to answer questions and address concerns regarding COVID-19 protocols mandated by the State of Illinois at colleges and universities. These mandates include wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as well as mandatory weekly testing for all team members and students not fully Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
State
Illinois State
Godfrey, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mandates#Dr Ken#L C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Increasing Access To Online Learning For Students With Disabilities

CHICAGO – Today, Governor Pritzker commemorated the signing of legislation ensuring equitable access to learning for students with disabilities, making Illinois a national leader in requiring Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance for digital education tools in K-12 schools. The new law requires content available on any third-party online curriculum service used in all public and private K-12 schools to be WCAG 2.1 compliant and readily accessible to individuals Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Extends Vaccine Deadline At Request Of Hospital And School Leaders

SPRINGFIELD – As hospitals and schools work to implement additional COVID-19 testing programs and accountability measures, Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike today announced a two-week extension of vaccination requirements for individuals in high-risk settings. All healthcare workers, including nursing home employees, all P-12 teachers, and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students, will now be required to Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Launches Comprehensive Approach To Fighting Homelessness In Illinois

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today issued Executive Order 2021-21, launching a comprehensive and integrated approach to fighting homelessness in Illinois. The order establishes the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the new position of State Homelessness Chief to lead the task force. It also provides for a Community Advisory Council on Homelessness consisting of diverse stakeholders that represent the goals and population described in this executive order, including Continue Reading
Peoria, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center Urges Community Input About Health Needs/Concerns

PEORIA – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is requesting help from the local community to determine and prioritize health needs. A survey is now available, and residents can participate at welisten.at/Alton . Here is the link for the version available in Spanish. The survey will remain available until October 1, 2021. “Access to health care and other barriers to maintaining health and wellness varies from county to county across our state,” said Jerry Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Bill Would Give ISBE Authority To Revoke Schools' State Recognition

SPRINGFIELD - A new bill would give the Illinois State Board of Education, or ISBE, the authority to issue, withhold and revoke state recognition of schools that fail to comply with COVID-19 health regulations. Notably, the bill has not yet been introduced to a committee, meaning beyond being drafted and introduced, there has been no legislative activity on the measure. The measure arrives in Springfield after 60 Illinois schools have already been placed on probation or had their recognition Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

September Is National Preparedness Month In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – This year marks the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The events of that fateful day ignited a culture of preparedness which is now instilled in the fabric of our emergency response mechanism. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning. Disasters don’t wait, and they can strike at any time and anywhere. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), and local emergenc Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

SIUE School Of Education, Health And Human Behavior Names Natasha Flowers Assistant Dean For Anti-Racism, Equity And Inclusion

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) Dean Robin Hughes, Ph.D., has selected Natasha Flowers, Ph.D., as the School’s assistant dean for anti-racism, equity, and inclusion after a national search. Flowers assumed her new responsibilities on July 1. Flowers arrives at SIUE after spending the past 18 years in a variety of academic capacities at IUPUI in Indianapolis, including the past 14 as a clinical associate professor Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

City Of Edwardsville Issues Policy To Vaccinate All City Employees Against COVID-19

EDWARDSVILLE – City of Edwardsville Administrator Kevin Head announced today a policy change for all city employees related to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. He said the COVID-19 vaccine now will be required of all City of Edwardsville employees. "Given the importance of the continuity of public services provided by the city, providing a safer workplace, and protecting public health, the city has determined that it is vital to the safe operation of the city for employees to receive Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

State Of Illinois And Health Alliance Keep A Focus On Fitness With Second Virtual 5k/10k Challenge

CHICAGO – The State of Illinois and Health Alliance today announced the second annual Fall into Fitness Virtual 5k/10k Challenge for State wellness plan members. The virtual walk/run, scheduled for September 19-26, 2021, is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), Health Alliance, and Be Well Illinois, the State’s comprehensive plan for wellness, to support the wellness needs of the State’s workforce amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy