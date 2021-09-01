Cancel
Globee® Awards Now Accepting entries from all over the world for Excellence in In-house and Agency Communications

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccepting entries from all over the world for Excellence in Communications. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. Achievements of in Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations from organizations and agencies...

#Advertising Agencies#Public Relations#Agency Communications#American#Women World Awards
RetailMySanAntonio

The Fifth Annual Think Global Awards Now Open For Entries

The Think Global Awards goes live for the fifth year of the international awards. The Think Global Awards 2022 is open for entries from September 1 - November 30, 2021. There are 16 unique categories available to enter. The awards are free to enter!. The awards have grown in popularity...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Call for Entries Issued for 9th Annual Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.
Economyphocuswire.com

American Express GBT, Cvent add corporate responsibility questions to hotel RFP

In an effort to gather and standardize data related to corporate social responsibility efforts at hotels, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and Cvent have created new questions for suppliers to answer as a supplement to the Global Business Travel Association’s request for proposals template. The joint initiative includes 47...
Technologydiginomica.com

Yext adds Salesforce and Zendesk tie-ups to expansion of enterprise search credentials

Building on an earlier integration with Zendesk, search specialist Yext recently announced Salesforce-centric enhancements, aimed at enabling businesses to augment their existing Service Cloud-powered help sites, agent consoles, and support forms with Yext’s AI-powered Support Answers. According to the firm, the intent is to deliver more manageable ticket volumes, faster...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Calix (CALX) Enhances CityWest's Omnichannel Marketing Campaigns

Calix, Inc. CALX recently collaborated with CityWest to revamp the latter’s omnichannel marketing campaign performance with the creation of highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns. The British Columbia-based broadband service provider (BSP) has leveraged Calix Marketing Cloud and email marketing platform — Mailchimp. This combination not only enabled CityWest...
EconomyMySanAntonio

(When) Is Magento Worth Investing In? Experts Weigh In [DesignRush QuickSights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. With a market share of 23.8%, Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms. Though renowned for its powerful capabilities, the cost of building and maintaining Magento stores has limited this platform's reach mainly to large enterprises. DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands...
Businesscascadebusnews.com

A Digital Agency in Bangkok Can Create Your Brand’s Visibility

Since the economic upheaval in Thailand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost everyone in business has realised how important it is to establish an online presence for your brand name, message, and products and services. And partnering with a digital agency in Bangkok can be crucial for brands new to the world of digital marketing.
UEFAprweek.com

Golin hires consumer MD along with media and social veterans

Ed Green joins Golin from BCW, where he was managing director of consumer brands for three years. He previously worked for consumer agency Mission for a decade, latterly as its managing director. In both roles he devised and delivered campaigns for household brands across retail, tech and fashion. Green will...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Corporate Innovation Through Effective Startup Investing

Bringing innovation to a corporate environment is inherently challenging. Many firms have established research and development or corporate development teams, but not innovation teams. Since corporations have complex organizational charts with any array of divisions and people, it’s hard for any one team to have a complete view of the big picture. Intrapreneurship programs may inspire internal innovation, but this is an expensive and risky model to support.
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Announces National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Event Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit event schedule is set. This annual event, happening September 13-15, 2021, honors the nation’s 31 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced National Small Business Week in...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Willis Towers Watson Revamps Global Leadership

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson, which ended merger talks with rival Aon in July, announced a new global leadership team to “guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement.”. John Haley, chief executive officer, said the new team “consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions” and positions the firm...
Businessfooddive.com

Ferrero names insider as new North American president

Ferrero Group appointed Todd Siwak as president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America, according to a company statement. Siwak, the former president and CEO of Ferrero Group's Ferrara unit, will oversee the parent company's business in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Reflecting the importance of the market,...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. Chamber of Commerce accepting entries for 2021 Building Awards

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Chamber of Commerce is accepting entries for its 2021 Annual Building Awards that recognizes excellence in design and construction. The Chamber’s 59th Building Awards program, sponsored by National Grid, acknowledges the building and design industries’ ability to adapt to the diversity of Staten Island’s growing population. Each entry will be judged on its own merit by a panel of judges representing a cross section of several building-related industries.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Abel Solutions Receives Small Business of Excellence Award from Greater North Fulton Chamber

Greater North Fulton Chamber Announces Small Business of the Year Finalists. Abel Solutions—Atlanta’s premier technology and consulting firm helping customers achieve Business Excellence—was recently honored as a 2021 Small Business of Excellence by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (“GNFCC”). GNFCC recognized outstanding small business members at the August...
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech iwoca Introduces Cash Advance Product on Funding Xchange to Small Business Online Sellers

one of the largest small business lenders in Europe, has introduced its “industry-first” cash advance product on Funding Xchange for small business online sellers. iwoca will reportedly be the first lender in the United Kingdom – leveraging Open Banking – to provide fully automated revenue-based repayments to digital commerce firms that maintain a business bank account on the marketplace.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Xel Research, one of the leading marketbrand research companies recently concluded its Global Awards 2020-21 that honored and felicitated India's leading organizations and professionals from different industries for their stellar role in their respective fields. The virtual award show was held on 29th August 2021 and awarded 77 winners across various categories for their efforts to bring a positive impact. The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.

