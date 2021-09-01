President Biden to survey Hurricane Ida damage Friday

The eagle-eyed GOP maintains an ongoing White House watch, and they don’t miss much. “Joe Biden is headed back on vacation. When Kabul fell, he was on vacation. As the chaotic evacuation began, he slowly came back to the White House and then quickly went back on vacation. And now, after he broke his promise and stranded hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan, he is going back home for yet another vacation. This is Biden’s version of fiddling as Rome burns,” said Tommy Pigott, rapid response director of the Republican National Committee, in a statement.