President Biden to survey Hurricane Ida damage Friday

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden will take a trip through storm-ravaged south Louisiana to get a first-hand look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ida on Friday, according to a statement from the White House.

