Psychonauts 2: Is Milkman Making a Comeback in the Sequel?

Psychonauts 2 offers a whole new experience with amazing new visuals, new powers, fresh gameplay, and also the new cast. For players who were fans of the first game though, they would feel nostalgic for the original characters since they really made a mark for them. One of those memorable characters is the paranoid security guard of the asylum Boyd Cooper, who has the alter ego known as the Milkman. Are both person and alter ego making a comeback in this sequel though? As part of our Psychonauts 2 full guide, here is the answer.