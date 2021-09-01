Coast Guard football captains have diverse backgrounds and personalities

Coast Guard Academy wide receiver Damaso Jaime (17) beats Merchant Marine's Noah Newburgh for a touchdown in college football action Nov. 16, 2019 at Cadet Memorial Field in New London. Jaime, who has 48 career catches for 711 yards and 10 touchdowns, is one of the Bears' senior captains for this season. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Mason Schroder, Coast Guard Academy's left tackle, is from Dayton, Wyoming, population 757. His high school football team had 18 players, nine two-way starters.

"We were in the smallest division that still played 11-on-11 ball," Schroder said.

Michael Palermo, who starts for Coast Guard on the other side of the ball at defensive end, is from Brookhaven, N.Y., on Long Island, 50 miles from the largest city in the United States in New York City.

"I cannot relate to that," Palermo said of Schroder's smalltown Wyoming stories.

Schroder and Palermo are two of Coast Guard's senior captains, joining wide receiver Damaso Jaime and cornerback Adam Jibril-Barnes as the Bears get ready to face off in their first game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

They are taller: Schroder is listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. And smaller: Jibril-Barnes is a slighter 5-11, 175.

"We all have really different personalitites. I would say that's beneficial to the team," Palermo said. "I would say I'm a little louder in the huddle, but we all kind of complement each other."

"For me, it's probably one of the highest honors I've ever received," Schroder said of being named captain by his teammates. "It's not something I was expecting. I immediately called my high school coaches. It's something I'm going to be proud of for the rest of my life."

Coast Guard played one game last season, a 24-14 loss at Merchant Marine on Nov. 14. Other than that, head coach C.C. Grant's first season was wiped out by COVID-19. It leaves this team with little experience.

The seniors were sophomores the last time the Bears played a full season. There are just 61 players on the current roster, 11 freshmen listed on this week's depth chart and the starting quarterback, junior Tafari Wall, has never taken a collegiate snap.

"It has gone really fast," said Jaime, the Coast Guard's most experienced wide receiver, who had 27 catches for 463 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns in 2019 when the Bears were 5-5. "I went from not knowing the plays (freshman year) and looking to the sideline for the plays, to now people are looking to me to know the plays. It's gone by faster than I wanted it to."

Grant said from a tactical standpoint, his four captains know what to do.

From a leadership standpoint, he was unsure who would get the players' votes to be named captain. Jaime, from Lake Como, N.J., has played in 15 career games with 48 catches for 711 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jabril-Barnes, who hails from Plano, Texas, has played in 10 games and has 10 tackles to his credit. Palermo has appeared in 18 games with 26 tackles and Schroder has played in 12 games, beginning his third season as a starter.

"The players know. They see guys up at Chase Hall (Coast Guard residence hall)," Grant said of the captains. "To me it was a surprise that Schroder, he got a ton of votes. I was surprised at Adam because he's kind of quiet. Mike is a leader by example; he's never going to miss a weight room, he's always going to be on time, he's that type of guy.

"Mas (Jaime) is kind of the more outgoing of the four. He's always talking smack to me about his golf game. He's got that kind of great playful personality. I guess in retorspect you say you've got a guy who's been starting for three years on your 'O' line (Schroder), he's probably going to be a captain."

Of course there's always Schroder's storytelling capabilities. He said at Wednesday's team media luncheon that he would advocate for the temperature staying 65 degrees all year round ... everywhere. Schroder also tells the story of being recruited to the Coast Guard track team as a shot put and discus standout.

"During Swab Summer (prior to freshman year), we had coach's time and I just went to football coach's time with coach (Bill George, who retired after the 2019 season)," Schroder said. "He said 'glad we have you.' Football has always been my passion. I kind of just like the grittiness of playing the offensive line. I tried to sneak my way on the team."

Jaime said there have been plenty of questions during the offseason about how the 2021 schedule would play out and still a few questions now.

It begins Saturday in Biddeford, Maine, with a new corps of captains. The Bears beat the University of New England 27-17 to open the 2019 season.

"I told them, 'We're going to get back and as far as I know, we're going to play 10 games," Jaime said.

"We have sit down talks with guys who are struggling," Schroder said of the captains' role. "It doesn't just end at the end of football practice. I think this place trains you to step in that role. You blink and all of the sudden you're not a fourth class (freshman) anymore."

