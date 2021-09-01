Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Screen Actors Guild presidential election is the ugliest contest of 2021

By Joel Stein
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Stein is the author of “In Defense of Elitism: Why I’m Better Than You And You Are Better Than Someone Who Didn’t Buy This Book.”. I don’t remember the exact job that led me to join the Screen Actors Guild in 2000, perhaps because I am not an actor. So, as a member of SAG’s broadcasters group who isn’t even a broadcaster, I wasn’t paying close attention to the guild’s election that ends on Thursday until I got an email from presidential candidate Fran Drescher, in which she asked for my vote.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Joel Stein
Person
Patty Duke
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Jeff Garlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guild#Actor#The Screen Actors Guild#Modine S Party#Mf Board#Nxivm#Sag Aftra#American University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionprimetimer.com

Dave Chappelle looks back at hosting the SNL episodes immediately after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections

"It just had to do with I hadn't done television in 12 years. And the writers were on an involuntary strike," Chappelle says on SNL's Stories from the Show featurette of hosting the post-Trump victory show. "It wasn't like they were striking, but they just couldn't — some people were literally, emotionally, distraught. People were very emotionally connected to that particular election cycle in a way I'd never seen before. The enormity — I understood what it meant, but I didn't understand what it felt like to so many people."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is How Far Tiffany Trump Actually Got In School

Tiffany Trump lived a life that was very different compared to how her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. lived on the East Coast. Tiffany grew up in California, and while she did maintain ties with the rest of the Trump family in New York City, she was closer to her mother Marla Maples while growing up than anyone else.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
Theater & DancePosted by
Best Life

See Sophia Loren's First Granddaughter, Who Just Turned 15

Few starlets embodied the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's Golden Era quite like the Italian actress, Sophia Loren. Initially cast as Europe's answer to Marilyn Monroe, she grew into something even more interesting: a glamorous woman unafraid to take on unglamorous roles. Her career was big and bold, groundbreaking in its international success: for her role in Two Women, she became the first actor to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance in 1961. Her globe-trotting work took her back and forth between continents as she worked with all the greats of American and Italian cinema, making classics such as El Cid, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Marriage Italian Style, Houseboat, and A Special Day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky reveals her 'greatest regret'

Monica Lewinsky is giving the public a deeper look into her life. The anti-bullying activist participated in a question and answer segment Vanity Fair released just weeks ahead of the premiere of the FX drama "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which centers around her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Mark Ronson ties the knot with Meryl Streep's daughter

Mark Ronson is now officially Meryl Streep's son-in-law after his wedding to Grace Gummer. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have tied the knot. The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who confirmed his engagement to the daughter of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep in June, took to Instagram on Saturday (04.09.21) to share a picture from the couple's ceremony.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
Texas StatePosted by
HollywoodLife

Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano A ‘Moron’ In Harsh Tweet Over Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan slammed celebrities speaking out in solidarity against the Texas abortion law — including her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan took the time to throw major shade at her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, among other celebrities, for sharing images in support of women’s reproductive rights following the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, September 1. The 47-year old actress tweeted a screenshot of Alyssa’s latest Instagram post of a Deadline article about more than 100 stars who have expressed outrage over the country’s most restrictive abortion legislation. “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” Rose tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 2.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Couric's new post is truly terrifying and heartbreaking

Ahad Sanwari Katie Couric left several fans horrified and in tears with the latest set of pictures she shared with a plea for help. Katie Couric capably uses her journalistic platform to keep her huge base of followers aware of everything going on around the world and in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy