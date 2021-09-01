Cancel
University leaders and Columbus police discuss off-campus safety

 4 days ago

Leadership and police from The Ohio State University joined members of the Columbus Division of Police today to address crime trends in the campus area. Jay Kasey, senior vice president, Office of Administration and Planning, and Ohio State University Police Division Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt joined Columbus Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight and Commander Dennis Jeffrey for a press conference in the University District neighborhood.

