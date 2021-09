The Summit High School volleyball team dropped to 0-3 on the season with a straight sets loss Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Basalt (3-0). In the neutral-site game at Steamboat Springs, the Longhorns bested the Tigers 25-18 in the first set, 25-16 in the second set and 25-20 in the third and final set. Longhorns senior Lexi Lowe and junior Amelia Allen each amassed 10 kills with kill percentages over 55% for the full match.