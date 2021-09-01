Cancel
Maryland State

Harford County Man Charged With Child Pornography

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EDGEWOOD, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested a Harford County man last night on child pornography charges. The accused, identified as Lewis Blandon, 38, of Edgewood, Maryland, is employed as a teacher. Blandon is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested last night at the Bel Air Barrack without incident. Blandon was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he was seen by a court commissioner and later released after posting bond.

