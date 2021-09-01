Bloom on team's COVID outbreak: This goes beyond baseball
The hits just keep on coming for the Boston Red Sox, who are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak within the organization. Infielder Yairo Muñoz was placed on the COVID-related injured list Wednesday, joining Kiké Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Xander Bogaerts, Martín Pérez, and Hirokazu Sawamura as Red Sox players who have tested positive for the virus. Reliever Josh Taylor is on the COVID IL as a close contact.www.nbcsports.com
