Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pike County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Pike; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Lackawaxen River At Hawley affecting Pike and Wayne Counties. For the Lackawaxen River Basin...including Hawley...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Lackawaxen River At Hawley. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Pike County, PA
City
Hawley, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. evacuates 4 more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

WASHINGTON — The United States facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens by overland route from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said. The news came while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was en route to Doha, Qatar, just days after the U.S. withdrew all troops out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy