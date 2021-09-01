Flood Warning issued for Pike, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Pike; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Lackawaxen River At Hawley affecting Pike and Wayne Counties. For the Lackawaxen River Basin...including Hawley...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Lackawaxen River At Hawley. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.