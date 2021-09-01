Cancel
Baker County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty, Mitchell, Tift by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Dougherty; Mitchell; Tift; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Cook, west central Berrien, eastern Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell, northeastern Baker, Colquitt, southwestern Tift and southern Worth Counties through 730 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Albany to 7 miles north of Doerun to Ty Ty. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moultrie, Putney, Tifton, Sylvester, Albany, Sparks, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Riverside, East Albany, Schley and Funston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

