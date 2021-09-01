Cancel
Joe Rogan says he has COVID-19, has taken controversial livestock drug

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hi2R1_0bjv3nrf00

Joe Rogan, one of the world's highest paid and most influential podcast hosts, announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he'd embarked on a fringe treatment regime.

In a video posted to his official Instagram account, Rogan said he felt "very weary" on Saturday and got tested for COVID-19 the following day.

He said ahead of the test he quarantined from his family and "throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on."

Rogan's revealing his positive diagnosis comes after he dismissed to some extent the usefulness of the vaccine on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is exclusively available on Spotify.

In April, Rogan told listeners that if a 21-year-old asked him if they should get vaccinated, he would suggest they don't.

"If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this," Rogan said.

He later clarified his comments, saying he is "not an anti-vaxx person" and that he is "not a respected source of information, even for me."

In Wednesday's video, Rogan said he took a several medications after his diagnosis, including the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, the use of which has become popular among fringe and anti-vaccine communities, and which U.S. health officials have strongly advised against.

Officials warn against using livestock deworming drug ivermectin to prevent COVID

Health officials warn against the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug originally created for farm animals, to prevent COVID-19. WTVC reports.

Spotify signed an exclusive licensing deal with Rogan in May 2020 and has repeatedly touted his success in its company earning reports. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stood by and promoted the podcast host amid the controversy over Rogan's anti-vaccine remarks. Ek told Bloomberg at the time, "What I will say is we have 8 million creators, and hundreds of millions of pieces of content. We have a content policy and we do remove pieces that violate it."

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rogan said he has postponed his show in Nashville, which was scheduled for Friday

"My apologies to everyone," Rogan said. "Obviously it is nothing that I can control. It is what it is. Crazy times we're living in."

