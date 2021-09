ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a deadly shooting with a wanted homicide suspect on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 7500 block of E. Harvard Avenue at Ivy Crossing Apartments just before 5 p.m. (credit: CBS) The person killed in the shooting is a female homicide suspect. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Team was conducting surveillance for Denver on a homicide suspect. Detectives had been looking for her since July 24 in connection to a homicide at 4700 Vine Street. The positive ID on the suspect under surveillance was made at...