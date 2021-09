SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon. Let me first start by saying to Foreign Minister Maas, my friend Heiko, thank you so much for what has been a very productive almost-day in Germany. We’ve been in very close contact from virtually my first day as Secretary of State. We’re partners across a vast array of issues that matter to Germany, to the United States, to the world. And I’m especially grateful for your leadership during this pivotal time both to facilitate a unified diplomatic response toward Afghanistan and to help thousands of people, including Americans, including vulnerable Afghans.