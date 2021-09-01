Cancel
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear: Multistate human trafficking sting results in 21 victims rescued, 46 arrested in Kentucky

By Evan Beebe
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, KY– On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Operation United Front rescued 21 victims, including two minors, and yielded 46 arrests. The multistate human trafficking sting was carried out Aug. 26 by 29 law enforcement agencies across Kentucky. Operation United Front resulted in 59 rescues and 102 arrests across the country. 41 of the victims rescued needed medical service.

