Gov. Beshear: Multistate human trafficking sting results in 21 victims rescued, 46 arrested in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY– On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Operation United Front rescued 21 victims, including two minors, and yielded 46 arrests. The multistate human trafficking sting was carried out Aug. 26 by 29 law enforcement agencies across Kentucky. Operation United Front resulted in 59 rescues and 102 arrests across the country. 41 of the victims rescued needed medical service.www.wpsdlocal6.com
