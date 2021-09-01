Cancel
Summerfest band names - real or fake?

By James Groh
Do people even know who is performing at Summerfest?!

There are hundreds of bands that perform at Summerfest every year. It can be hard to keep track of them all, and some have some pretty inventive names too.

With just one more day until the start of Summerfest, I went out around Milwaukee putting people's music knowledge to the test. I gave them a real band/artist performing at Summerfest this year and one that is completely made it up. They needed to identify which one was real. There were very popular bands, sort of well known bands, and completely obscure ones. Of course that is all subjective to my musical taste, but I think I struck a happy middle ground.

Watch the video to see how people did.

