AT&T update for September 1

AT&T provided an update on its wireless update today; they say it's operating at 94 percent of normal.

"We continue to focus on restoring service to areas that were hit hardest by the storm, including Lafourche, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne Parishes. We now have a total of 23 on-air mobile cell site solutions supporting customers and first responders," a statement from the company says.

The company is using generators to keep wireline centers in service, but customers in affected areas may still be experiencing wireline service interruptions due to storm damage and commercial power outages in their area, the company says.

"Our teams are working around the clock to repair damage as quickly as possible. Our wireline customers can visit att.com/outages to sign up for one-time service restoration text alerts for internet and TV," the statement says. "We are dedicated to our restoration efforts in Louisiana and will continue to work around the clock until service is restored."

