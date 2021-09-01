Cancel
Bend, OR

‘Hardhat in Hand’: COCC partners with Facebook, Fortis Construction for training program

By KTVZ news sources
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new partnership between Central Oregon Community College, Facebook and Fortis Construction will provide hands-on paid training aimed at developing skilled labor for the data center construction industry.

COCC’s Workforce Development department will provide the four-week classroom education portion of the program.

The 8-week paid program, Hardhat in Hand, will offer participants hands-on learning at the Prineville Data Center, as well as on-site classroom training in a variety of topics in the construction industry. Participants will have the opportunity to earn a certificate of completion with COCC as well as OSHA 10 and First Aid CPR certifications. The program begins October 11.

For COCC, this program falls in line with the college’s workforce development goals.

“COCC is committed to helping build the workforce Central Oregon needs now and in the future,” said Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. “We appreciate the collaborative nature of this training program to meet the needs of this growing industry.”

With two more Facebook data centers under construction in Prineville, developing creative and collaborative partnerships are critical to addressing the shortage of skilled workers, the college said.

Facebook looked to regional organizations and companies including Fortis Construction, COCC, East Cascades Works, WorkSource East Cascades and High Desert Education Service District to make this program a reality.

“Fortis is excited to be partnering with COCC for the upcoming Hardhat in Hand program. Facebook, in partnership with Fortis, is building the infrastructure of the future and together, we want to expand the number of opportunities available for people to join the construction industry,” says Tim Johnson, Fortis Construction workforce development manager.

Full-time career opportunities are available upon successful completion of the program with select trades, including, general labor, carpentry, electrical, sheet metal, plumbing, painting and more.

Facebook said it hopes this training program will help expand the talent pipeline and increase diversity in the construction industry throughout Central Oregon.

Application deadline for the program is Wednesday, Sept. 8. Contact Rachel Knox, COCC's apprenticeship program manager, at rknox@cocc.edu for more information.

