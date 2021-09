A big corporate shake-up was behind the drop in XPO's shares, only it isn't anywhere near as bad as it seems. Shares of shipping provider XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) fell a dramatic 37% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The interesting thing here is that the drop occurred in basically one fell swoop, which is an indication that there's something unique going on. Basically, there was a corporate action that changed the makeup of the company. Here's a quick look at what you need to know before you decide what to do next.