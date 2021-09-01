Cancel
Education

231 Gardner Edgerton middle school students quarantined

By Kari Williams
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
More than 200 Gardner Edgerton middle school students were recently placed in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Gardner Edgerton USD 231’s virus dashboard, last updated at 4 p.m. Aug. 30, indicates that 231 students were quarantined between Aug. 27 and 29, during which six students tested positive for COVID-19.

Dashboard data shows there were no quarantines Aug. 25-26 – but six positive cases – and 64 quarantines between Aug. 23 and 24, with nine positive cases.

The district reported 33 middle school COVID-19 cases for the month of August.

Gardner Edgerton initially made mask usage optional , but later updated its policy to require masks for kindergarten through sixth-grade students.

As of Monday, all students, staff and visitors – regardless of grade level or vaccination status – are now required to wear masks.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the district did not have a mask mandate in place. It has since been corrected.

#Quarantine
Health
Education
Public Health
