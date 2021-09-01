Gov. Kelly launches Safer Classrooms Workgroup to limit COVID spread in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced the creation of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup at Wesley Children’s Hospital in Wichita Wednesday. According to the governor’s office, the workgroup, composed of highly skilled health professionals from across Kansas, will highlight the urgency of protecting kids from COVID-19 and use the best available science and information to support Governor Kelly’s administration, local governments, and school districts to promote health and safety in our schools.