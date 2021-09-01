Final Fantasy XIII and Nuclear Throne are coming to Game Pass PC this September

Game Pass is the beast that grows indefinitely. Much like Tetsuo from Akira, it will one day threaten our very existence, as its shapeless mass continues to expand upon Neo Tokyo. Why are you looking at me like that? There’s a big (but quite old) release coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC in September, but it’s not a particularly surprising one. Final Fantasy XIII, Square Enix’s divisive series entry that’s mostly a long story hallway is coming to the service. So, lots of new people will soon be asking themselves, “what’s the difference between a L’cie and a Fal’cie and why should I care?”