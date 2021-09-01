Cancel
Property Profiles Inc.'s Lurline Johnson named Hawaii Realtor of the Year

By Brian McInnis
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 4 days ago
Johnson oversees Aiea-based Property Profiles' property management division, which handles more than 1,200 rental accounts, and is also the broker-in-charge assisting agents in sales transactions.

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
