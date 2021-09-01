Property Profiles Inc.'s Lurline Johnson named Hawaii Realtor of the Year

Being a real estate professional in today’s world requires a constant ability to adapt and to dedicate a significant portion of one’s life to the trade. From late-night and weekend home showings to the fielding of texts and phone calls 24/7 to the unprecedented nature of the ongoing pandemic, the best REALTORS are available, approachable and always ready to serve their clients. All of the following men and women exemplify each of these traits, and then some. Each has been nominated to be the Arkansas REALTOR of the Year by his or her local board or association for outstanding achievements and honorable service to the communities served.