Brady Stock Flashes Mixed Signals Ahead of Earnings

Markets looked poised to open higher Friday morning. Ooma and Guidewire Software both announced solid earnings results and saw their shares move higher. The stock market has made a solid move higher this week, with investors coming into Friday with an eye toward seeing what implications the employment situation in the U.S. will have on the economy going forward. Optimism reigned on Wall Street as most market participants believed the upward momentum for major market benchmarks would continue. As of 8 a.m. EDT Friday morning, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) were up 46 points to 35,470. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) futures were up 8 points to 4,543, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) futures had picked up 24 points to 15,625.