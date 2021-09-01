Brady Stock Flashes Mixed Signals Ahead of Earnings
Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) is a manufacturer and marketer of products for identifying components used in workplaces. BRC’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity, and performance and include labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems, and software. Brady Corporation also has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. This afternoon, BRC is trading up 0.5% at $53.65.www.schaeffersresearch.com
