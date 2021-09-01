Cancel
Texas State

Texas clinic's final hours ahead of abortion ban: 'We’re going to help everybody that we can'

USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. It was 8 p.m. on Tuesday when Marva Sadler looked at the patients waiting in the lobby, at the list of patients waiting to return, at even more patients waiting outside in cars surrounded by protesters – and realized they might not get to everyone. In four hours, a near total ban on abortions in Texas was set to take effect, and two dozen people were still waiting for the procedure at Whole Woman’s Health in Fort Worth, one of the largest abortion care clinics in the state.

