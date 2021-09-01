Body Camera Footage Shows Alabama Cop Pushing Past ‘Senior Officer,’ Killing Suicidal Man with Gun
Body camera footage has been released in the shooting death of Jeffery Parker by a now-convicted Huntsville, Ala. police officer. Parker, 49, was suicidal and was holding a gun to his own head when police were called to intervene in April 2018. William Darby, the officer who pulled the trigger, pulled up to the scene, pulled a rifle from his squad car, ran to the home where Parker was sitting, and fired a fatal bullet approximately one minute after he exited his cruiser.lawandcrime.com
Comments / 3