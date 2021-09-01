Body Camera Footage Shows Alabama Cop Pushing Past ‘Senior Officer,’ Killing Suicidal Man with Gun

Booking photos have been released of the five men accused of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, and other charges in the death of Elijah McClain of Colorado. As Law&Crime reported Wednesday, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office secured a 32-count grand jury indictment against the men. Three were police officers; two were fire department paramedics. All responded to a 911 call that suggested McClain — who was walking home from a convenience store — “look[ed] sketchy” but “might be a good person or a bad person.” The officers surrounded McClain, put him in a headlock, and ultimately killed him, the grand jury indictment alleges.