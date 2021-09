STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event Thursday night in Statesboro helps many of the groups that help others in the community. The 11th annual Tasting Statesboro brings dozens of local restaurants together to offer samples of some of the best food in town. It benefits United Way of Southeast Georgia. Organizers pushed back the 2021 event from the start of the year due to COVID-19. They say the pandemic makes this event even more vital.