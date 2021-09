One of the popular questions around town is “Where do I get the best hamburgers in Wichita?”. I’ve had burgers all over the city and gave every one of them a fair shot. When going in and trying the food, I only took into account taste; nothing else was used to rank my list. Obviously, my word isn’t gospel but if you’re open to a good debate, here’s my pick for the city’s best burgers. Keep in mind, this list is strictly Wichita restaurants, not the surrounding area. …