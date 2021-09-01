Ballad Health in works to set up monoclonal antibody treatment facility

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For high-risk patients who do catch COVID-19, health experts are urging monoclonal antibody treatments to lessen symptoms. “It’s not new. We’ve been giving monoclonal antibodies since they became available in December of 2020 under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization or a EUA,” said Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Jamie Swift. “It’s the same authorization that the vaccines rolled out under.”