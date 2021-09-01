Will Smith Introduces Star Of 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Revival
Bel-Air’s new “prince” has officially been crowned. Peacock last year announced plans for a reimagined take on the beloved sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which catapulted Will Smith to stardom in the 1990s. The new version will be titled simply “Bel-Air” and, according to People and other outlets, will be a drama series that maintains the premise of the original while highlighting “the plight of Black men in America today.”www.huffpost.com
Comments / 0