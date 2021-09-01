The Sound of Music Children’s Audition Notice – Candlelight Dinner Playhouse | Press Release

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse will be having auditions for the children’s roles in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound Of Music via video submission. Actors of all abilities, ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to audition. The Sound of Music will be directed by Steve Wilson with Choreography by Carrie Colton and Music Direction by Phil Forman. Actors are asked to prepare 1-minute song from any musical theatre show and a 30 second – 1-minute monologue (from any play or musical). Please email a headshot (or good closeup picture of your face) and resume (see below for email). Please no a capella recordings. Non-Equity, all roles paid. Callbacks for the Von Trapp Children will be on September 25th (Actor MUST be available for these callbacks to be considered).