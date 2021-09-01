Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Sound of Music Children’s Audition Notice – Candlelight Dinner Playhouse | Press Release

By editor
yellowscene.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse will be having auditions for the children’s roles in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound Of Music via video submission. Actors of all abilities, ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to audition. The Sound of Music will be directed by Steve Wilson with Choreography by Carrie Colton and Music Direction by Phil Forman. Actors are asked to prepare 1-minute song from any musical theatre show and a 30 second – 1-minute monologue (from any play or musical). Please email a headshot (or good closeup picture of your face) and resume (see below for email). Please no a capella recordings. Non-Equity, all roles paid. Callbacks for the Von Trapp Children will be on September 25th (Actor MUST be available for these callbacks to be considered).

yellowscene.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sound Of Music#Press Releases#Trapp Family#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Yellow Scene#The Von Trapp Children#G5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Music Theatre West to stage ‘The Sound of Music’ – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – So what’s news about (another) production of “The Sound of Music” here in Cache Valley?. While both the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre and the Four Seasons Theatre Company have staged the beloved musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in recent memory, an upcoming production of “The Sound of Music” has several things going for it.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
MusicRegister Citizen

ABBA Returns - After Nearly 40 Years - With 'Voyage,' New Album and Concert

ABBA, one of the most successful music groups of all time, has announced its return nearly 40 years with a new studio album — hear two songs from it here — and a new concert that will see singers Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad and instrumentalists/songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus performing digitally via avatars with a live 10-piece band in a purpose-built arena in London, beginning on May 27, 2022.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Martha Wainwright – Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright’s lyrical mastery shines in new album. Being the daughter of two musicians and the sister of the incredible artist Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright has taken these roots and created her own trail. A household in Canada has allowed her to broadened her ideas while being surrounded by those who love to create. This combination has allowed her to be the wildly talented artist that she is today. In her newest album, Love Will Be Reborn, Wainwright teams up with producer Pierre Marchand. Her powerful quiver sings the tunes of lost love and hope.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Dollywood seeking auditions for Christmas children’s roles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood plans to cast several children’s roles in this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival. The Dollywood entertainment group is currently accepting submissions for these roles. The roles that are planned to be casted include young boys and girls aged 8-12 years old. Dollywood notes that the...
MusicBBC

Do Abba's new songs live up to their hits?

When I was three years old, my parents took me to see Abba: The Movie at Hampstead's Classic Cinema. At that age, I was already a rabid fan. I'd learned Nina, Pretty Ballerina on recorder (sorry, neighbours) and my nursery school teacher was concerned that I kept writing the letter B backwards.
Logansport, INcasscountyonline.com

Logansport Children’s Choir holding auditions August 24-26, 2021

Last Updated on August 24, 2021 by Logansport Children’s Choir. The Logansport Children’s Choir will be holding auditions for prospective new members on Tuesday, August 24th, Wednesday, August 25th, OR Thursday, August 26th from 3:30-5:30 each day in the Logansport High School choir room. Auditions are open to boys in grades 3-8 and girls in grades 3-12 from all public, private, and home-schools in Cass County and the surrounding area. Auditions will take approximately 10 minutes and students do not need to have a prepared song. Parents are welcome – and encouraged – to attend the audition. Please use Door 12 (in the back of LHS across from the Berry Patch) to enter the school and follow the signs to the choir room. For more information, visit the LCC website at www.logansportchildrenschoir.org or contact Tim Cahalan at 574-721-6250.
Theater & Dancemoodyonthemarket.com

Twin City Players schedule ‘Elf The Musical’ auditions

Twin City Players will hold auditions for the modern-day holiday classic, Elf the Musical, book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and based on the New Line Cinema Film written by David Berenbaum. Auditions are scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday, September 12...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Tony Bennett Retires From Concerts At The Tender Age Of 95

Singing legend Tony Bennett has retired from the concert stage at the age of 95. Bennett’s son Danny Bennett, who has managed the singer for over 40 years, said on Friday that Bennett’s two recent performances with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall will be the last of his 70-year career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy