Vandalia Council Meeting

On May 13 and 14, 2021, Council held their biennial off-site and reflected on the Vision, Priorities and Desired Future States. (Pandemic issues prevented this planning from occurring in October 2020.) Council eagerly agreed to add a new Desired Future State on equity: “Where We All Come Together.” Some Priorities were completed and removed from the listing and some were slightly modified, and others were added. The City Manager brought the updated Council Priorities back to senior staff and they discussed and worked on a draft implantation plan to achieve Council 2021-2023 Priorities (Phase 3). A work session was held on July 13, 2021 to continue discussions and update the Council on the staff’s task list and work plan. A communications plan was presented for community and council engagement with a plan to bring the updated Council Priorities back out to the community again for in-person meetings in convenient community locations. Additional social media updates, videos and other engagement opportunities will be implemented. At the August 10, 2021 work session the City Manager had the entire executive leadership team present to offer their perspectives on the new updated priorities – now totaling 32 Priorities. Council adopted these priorities on August 24, 2021 at their regular meeting. Council will now update and engage the community with community meetings on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Bragg Hill Family Life Center, 400 Bragg Hill Drive at 6 pm and on Saturday, September 18 at 10 am at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street. Council and the community will continue to receive regular quarterly updates as staff and the community make progress on this important work. Council will continue to adopt a three-year plan every two years at their future biennial off-site planning meetings with a promised two-year check in, and restart. Under this prescribed path the work plan is never 100% complete, but is always progressing as Council priorities (and our environment) progresses/evolves to ultimately accomplish the 2036 Vision.