Keep Gap Stock on the Bench This Month

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust proved to be a big month for the S&P 500 Index (SPX), as the benchmark crossed the 4,500 level for the first time, scored its seventh-straight monthly win, and notched its 53rd record close on the year. This month, while the index boasts plenty of notable tickers that have historically outperformed in September, it's a good idea to take note of those that have a tendency to take a seat before fall starts. One such name is Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), which finds itself on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of 25 worst performing stocks for September. Now that the company has released its second-quarter earnings report, there's no better time to take a look at the Gap stock's technical setup.

