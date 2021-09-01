The Roots Are a Genre of Their Own
Listen to five essential tracks from the collective of top-tier musicians known for their incredible live shows and prolific musical output. The story of The Roots story begins at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts where Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter were both students. The pair shared a musical kinship and got their start on street corners, rapping over bucket drums. Their first “official” gig was a 1989 talent show at their high school when they went by Radio Activity. By the time they drafted bass player Leonard “Hub” Hubbard and the late rapper Malik B into the group, they were known as the Square Roots. They later dropped the “Square” because it conflicted with another Philly group performing under the same name.wdet.org
Comments / 0