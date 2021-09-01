The Roots Are a Genre of Their Own

Every once in a while a music artist appears who changes the music game forever with their innovation and unique talent. The sheer hard work and god-tier talent are what made artists like Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, and even Jay-Z a legend. One such gifted artist who is buzzing in the hip-hop world is hunnaRIP. Born and raised in Los Angeles, HunnaRIP went through lots of hurdles while emerging. Despite unfavorable conditions, he kept moving forward. hunnaRIP describes that he always wanted to be a musician and even started creating musical pieces in his childhood. In the hip-hop world, connections matter the most, as a musical godfather can teach you all the good and bad about it, and essentially help you understand “the game”. For hunnaRIP, there was no such godfather figure, and he had to start from the bottom. It was only his constant hard work and dedication which gave him all the success.