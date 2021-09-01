BTU Option Grant

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares from the Selling Stockholders. McAfee will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares being sold by the Selling Stockholders.