BTU Option Grant

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTC PINK:BTUMF) announces it has granted a total of 2,125,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy