Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Controversial election bill passes in Texas Senate, lands on Gov. Abbott's desk

By Austin Walker
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SRRB_0bjv0nts00

The republican backed elections integrity bill has passed in the Texas State Senate and is now at Governor Abbott's desk waiting to be signed into law.

Lawmakers call this bill 'highly controversial' causing push-back. Both political parties said they want safe and fair elections, the problem is that they have different viewpoints on if this bill will do just that.

After the passing of Senate Bill 1, Texas Democrats are worried about how this will affect Texas voters. Some said this is their fifth time voting against the bill.

Among the several changes, the bill:

  • Bans drive-thru voting
  • Bans 24-hour voting
  • Expands polls operating times
  • Adds new regulations for early voting
  • Adds I.D requirements when it comes to casting a ballot
  • Bans mail-in ballot applications
  • Creates new rules for voter assistance

Senate bill sponsor Bryan Hughes said these measures will keep voting fair.

"It makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat," Senator Hughes said.

Other Texas democrats speaking out are calling this bill discriminatory or racist. Some call it a new form of voter suppression. Republican lawmakers assure they've expanded resources for all Texans while securing the ballots.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Abbott, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Senate Bill#Election#Drive Thru Voting#Republican#The Texas State Senate#Texas Democrats#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateKVUE

$1.8 billion border security bill passes in Texas Senate

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate passed a bill allocating $1.8 billion to border security Wednesday. House Bill 9 is now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The Texas House of Representatives passed HB9 on Monday 85-36 with one member not voting. The bill appropriates money for border security and gives “direction regarding those appropriations.”
Educationkurv.com

Bill To Fund Remote Instruction Sitting On Governor Abbott’s Desk

State lawmakers have sent a bill to Governor Greg Abbott that would fund some remote education as an increasing number of parents raise concerns about rising coronavirus infections in Texas schools. Senate Bill 15 would provide money to school districts to switch to virtual learning to accommodate parents afraid to...
Texas StateKTSA

Lawsuits begin as Texas GOP voting bill fight moves to court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Opponents of a sweeping Republican elections overhaul in Texas sued Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, going to court even before he had signed into law changes that would further tighten the state’s already strict voting rules. Two lawsuits, filed in separate federal courts in Texas, are...
PoliticsKRQE News 13

Poll: Gov. Abbott receives lowest-ever approval rating, half of Texans disapprove of his work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent poll shows half of Texans disapprove of how Gov. Greg Abbott is performing in his job right now, with a majority believing the state is “going in the wrong direction.” The August 2021 poll, conducted by the Texas Politics Project, shows 50% of surveyed voters disapprove of Abbott’s actions and 41% approve. That’s the lowest job approval rating during his time in office, the Texas Politics Project reports.
Harris County, TXHouston Press

Election Bill Hits Abbott's Desk While Fights Over Other GOP Priorities Heat Up

With less than a week left in the Texas Legislature’s second straight overtime round of lawmaking this summer, state Republicans have finally delivered Gov. Greg Abbott the “election integrity” bill he and the GOP base have been clamoring for, the one that will supposedly prevent Texas from falling victim to the so-called "voter fraud" that former president Donald Trump continues to insist cost him reelection.
U.S. PoliticsAustin American-Statesman

$1.8B border security bill heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk

A massive spending proposal to more than double the state's current investment in border security initiatives is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk, amid an ongoing influx of migrants at the Texas-Mexico border. The $1.8 billion proposal would be used to construct a physical barrier along portions of Texas-Mexico border,...
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Gov. Abbot issues statement after passing of Senate Bill 1

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement after the passage of Senate Bill 1. “Protecting the integrity of our elections is critical in the state of Texas, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. I thank Senator Brian Hughes, Representative Andrew Murr, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan for stepping up to ensure that this bill made it to the finish line during the second special session,” said Abbott.
Politics104.1 WIKY

Texas Senate passes bill critics say restricts votes; goes to governor

LUBBOCK, Texas (Reuters) -The Texas Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that critics say will unduly restrict voting access for minority voters, and the governor is expected to sign the measure soon into law. The bill easily passed the Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives last week, six weeks after dozens...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Texas Republicans pass sweeping voting restrictions in latest victory for GOP campaign to limit ballot access

Texas lawmakers have passed a final version of Republican-backed legislation to restrict voting access across the state, despite protests from the state’s Democrats to obstruct its passage in the midst of the GOP’s nationwide campaign to curb ballot access.Governor Greg Abbott – who called lawmakers to the statehouse for two special sessions to get the measure passed – will sign the bill into law, which is expected to draw legal challenges from the state’s voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers.Only one Republican member of the state House joined Democrats to oppose the legislation; the Senate passed the bill on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy