Controversial election bill passes in Texas Senate, lands on Gov. Abbott's desk

The republican backed elections integrity bill has passed in the Texas State Senate and is now at Governor Abbott's desk waiting to be signed into law.

Lawmakers call this bill 'highly controversial' causing push-back. Both political parties said they want safe and fair elections, the problem is that they have different viewpoints on if this bill will do just that.

After the passing of Senate Bill 1, Texas Democrats are worried about how this will affect Texas voters. Some said this is their fifth time voting against the bill.

Among the several changes, the bill:

Bans drive-thru voting

Bans 24-hour voting

Expands polls operating times

Adds new regulations for early voting

Adds I.D requirements when it comes to casting a ballot

Bans mail-in ballot applications

Creates new rules for voter assistance

Senate bill sponsor Bryan Hughes said these measures will keep voting fair.

"It makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat," Senator Hughes said.

Other Texas democrats speaking out are calling this bill discriminatory or racist. Some call it a new form of voter suppression. Republican lawmakers assure they've expanded resources for all Texans while securing the ballots.