AUSTIN (KXAN) — Polarizing podcast host Joe Rogan, host of the popular, “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast announced Wednesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram video, Rogan, 54, said he’d returned from touring feeling ill and, “I got fevers and sweats. I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning and got tested and it turns out I got COVID.”